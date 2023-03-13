Giants Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor on the sideline during a game against the New York Giants in 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract cannot become official until Wednesday, when the NFL's new year officially starts and free agents can begin signing contracts.

