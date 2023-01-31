Panthers Coaching Search Football

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2, 2022 in New Orleans. 

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year's draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder.

