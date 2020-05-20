The NFL is taking baby steps toward full reopenings for its teams. It has no other choice.

There are so many issues that must be addressed with the opening of team facilities across the nation. Just because a handful of clubs returned executives and other staff — no coaches or players — to their complexes on Tuesday does not foreshadow a quick return to business as usual. Or close to it.

For one thing — a very major thing — there’s competitive balance to consider.

“Competitive issues are always important and they always are considered in a way to try to preserve equitable treatment of all 32 clubs,” said Jeff Pash, the NFL’s chief legal counsel. “And certainly, our goal will be to have all 32 clubs operating on a consistent basis.”

Here are some of the challenges the teams face at a time when organized team activities, followed by Junefield minicamps, would have been taking place.

Testing

As Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, noted during a conference call following the team owners’ virtual meeting Tuesday: “We’re not putting dates on the calendar at this point” concerning getting coaches and players into team complexes.

Cass was willing to put a time frame on it — somewhat.

“We believe by the time of training camp (late July), we’ll be able to test players and coaches multiple times a week, and be able to get the results fairly quickly,” he said. “I think there’s a really good shot that we’ll be OK.”