The school record for the 100-meter butterfly at Central High School stood for 45 years. That was until junior Adam Honson — the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Boys Swimmer of the Year — broke it not once, but twice.

“It’s cool. You work so hard over three or four years,” Honson said, “it’s cool to have your name up there and a number that shows you’ve worked hard and it pays off.”

Honson first broke the record on Oct. 22 when he swam the 100 fly in 54.77 seconds. That record stood for seven days, before he did it in 53.99 seconds on Oct. 29.

After breaking his own record, Honson qualified for the state meet with the 13th best time. He and the Central boys swim team went off to St. Peters and finished 18th in the meet after coming in ranked 25th. Honson finished 16th individually.

Since the high school season finished, Honson said he has continued training with his club team, getting in the pool every day, and staying focused on his goals.

“Whether it’s school or swimming, it’s just wake up at a good time, go to bed at a good time,” Honson said, “keep a regimen and stay focused on what I’m trying to do.”

And by the time next swim season comes around, Honson said he’s ready to do it all again.

“It’ll be a really good team next year,” Honson said. “I’m excited, and it’ll be fun to get better and keep working hard.”

— Jacob Lang