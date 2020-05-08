Missouri Western State University’s 18th annual MWSU/YWCA Charity Golf Classic is rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Missouri Western press release, the single biggest fundraiser for Griffon Athletics will now take place on Aug. 15 and 24.

The annual charity social dinner party and auction will be held in the renovated banquet room and sports bar area of the St. Jo Frontier Casino on Aug. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Activities including dinner, beverages, games, a raffle drawing and live entertainment, plus a list of silent and live auction items of sports memorabilia, game day experiences and pub décor.

Each participant/sponsor in the tournament receives two tickets to the party.

On Monday, Aug. 24, golf action starts with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at St. Joseph Country Club. Each player receives a tee gift, a VanZinos BBQ lunch and beverages, and a Griffon Nike Dry Fit polo shirt.

Proceeds from the event benefit the YWCA Shelter for abused women and children and Missouri Western student-athletes.

For more information, contact Brett Esely at 816-271-5904 or via e-mail at esely@missouriwestern.edu.