The St. Joseph Animal Shelter will no longer be utilizing applications as a way to manage their adoptions. Instead, a new protocol went into effect May 1st, changing its operations to first come first serve. 

Taking inspiration from the model used by the Best Friend's Animal Society, the largest no kill shelter in the nation, locally the shelter hopes this update will keep them closer to no kill status. Ultimately, the goal here being helping the animals that are brought to the shelter find a home more swiftly.

