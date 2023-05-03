The St. Joseph Animal Shelter will no longer be utilizing applications as a way to manage their adoptions. Instead, a new protocol went into effect May 1st, changing its operations to first come first serve.
Taking inspiration from the model used by the Best Friend's Animal Society, the largest no kill shelter in the nation, locally the shelter hopes this update will keep them closer to no kill status. Ultimately, the goal here being helping the animals that are brought to the shelter find a home more swiftly.
"We've been so full at the shelter consistently and with our old process, it was holding animals up and they were having an increase the length of stay," said Aubrey Silvey, Humane Educator at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. "We were seeing a lot of animals here longer than necessary. So the goal with this new process is to move animals more quickly, but also make it easier for people who are wanting to adopt to come down and adopt an animal."
With the adoption application process, the ease of an online form created long waitlist for animals that, more often than not, did not generate much follow through. This create an issue when people who came in-person to adopt an animal were told there were a number of people ahead of them.
Silvey said they would contact those that applied, give them 24 hours to respond before moving on to the next person if there was no reply or they decided they were no longer interested.
"We would have people come down here to the shelter in person wanting to adopt a pet and we're like, 'well, this one has five applications, that one has ten, this one's on hold,' and then none of those animals would get adopted through those applications," Silvey said. "We were losing out on adoptions because of that. So this should really help mediate that situation."
