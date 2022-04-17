Enough money has been raised to fund a new Animal Control and Rescue Shelter, and the project is moving into the design phase for the building.
The new facility, on the east side of town off of Corporate Drive, will replace the building used now at 701 S.W. Lower Lake Road that dates back to the 1970s and was never intended for animals to take extended stays. The Friends of the Animal Shelter has been instrumental in raising money for the new facility.
“In order to get it done, sometimes you just have to do what you have to do,” said Ed Vanover, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter. “That’s where we stepped in and said we’re gonna have a new shelter … In our minds, whether it was right or wrong, we figured that was the only way it was going to happen.”
A misconception some may have is that the Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph are the same entity, but they are entirely separate. FOTAS is a nonprofit that came about in 2010 to support the shelter and the animals within it in, whereas the shelter houses the actual animals.
A new animal shelter is needed for several reasons, including that the current space is too small, it’s not in a central location for people to get to, the kennels aren’t big enough for the dogs, there is no space to store food and other necessities and there’s a lack of neutral meeting space for the animals and potential families.
“Back in the ‘70s, animal shelters were like the pound, you know, it was a place where animals were held for a short period of time,” said Aubrey Silvey, the animal shelter’s humane director. “They didn’t have the standards for animal welfare that we do now, so this building limits us. We don’t have the ability here to grow and do all the things that we want to do now because we aren’t wanting to do the bare minimum for the animals, we want to do more.”
Plans for a new building to mitigate those issues have been in the works for 10 years, but financially it was a challenge until a new agreement with the city.
“At one time, the friends decided, ‘Well, we’re not going to get there in a reasonable amount of time if we don’t get some help,’” Vanover said. “So the city agreed to give us a million dollars in CIP money if we raised a million and a half. Well, we raised a million and a half.”
According to the current agreement between the group and the city, the Friends and the shelter must spend that $1.5 million before receiving the additional $1 million in CIP funds.
FOTAS has had its new property for four years, initially leasing it and now owning the building. With the group being responsible for mortgage and utility bills since then, the push to get construction in motion has been amplified.
“Before it was just everybody’s vision of what it was gonna be, now we’ve got in writing what they expect out of the shelter,” Vanover said. “That gives us the ability now to go to the design phase and actually have a design on what the shelter will look like, which is a monumental phase, as far as I’m concerned, because we can go to donors and say, ‘This is what it’s going to look like.’”
Vanover said that continued fundraising efforts will be imperative to this new facility coming to fruition.
“I’m not going to throw any numbers out, but I’m pretty positive that the $2.5 million isn’t going to be quite enough,” Vanover said.
The design phase is projected to last a year, taking into account suggestions from the Friends group as well as shelter workers who have a deeper understanding of what an improved facility will need. After a draft is agreed upon, it will be taken to the city council for approval before moving into construction at the new building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.