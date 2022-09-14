Britain Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving an award at Windsor Castle in April in Windsor, England. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The British author known in part for his news-making bestseller on Princess Diana has a biography of Queen Elizabeth II coming out Nov. 15. Andrew Morton's "The Queen" was supposed to be published in 2023, but it was moved to this fall after the queen died last week at age 96.

"During her long and storied reign Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself to her family and the wider family of nations. During times of national celebration and concern, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the glue who kept the nation together," Morton said in a statement released Wednesday by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

