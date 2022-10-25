Packers Commanders Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lays on the turf with Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams over him after an NFL football game Sunday in Landover, Maryland. 

 Associated Press

DENVER — Defenses have finally figured out how to keep all those high-powered offenses from lighting up NFL scoreboards, and they're also showing that in 2022 this is no league for old men.

Tom Brady, whose unretirement at age 45 is looking like a big mistake, was held without a touchdown throw Sunday by a woeful Carolina Panthers team that throttled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 after trading its best player and starting a third-string quarterback.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.