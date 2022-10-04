Chiefs Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate misses a catch during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Florida.

 Associated Press

What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fanbase needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa's horrifying head injury called into question the league's commitment to curbing concussions.

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night's 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after colliding with a teammate and initially being allowed to re-enter the game.

