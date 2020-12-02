An exploration of 'The First Noel'

‘The First Noel’ is a beloved Christmas carol that has endured for nearly a millennium. According to

Classichistory.net, historians believe ‘The First Noel’ was written as early as the 13th century. During that time, Miracle Plays that depicted Biblical stories were very popular in Europe, and ‘The First Noel’ is believed to have been inspired by those plays. The song tells the celebration of the birth of Jesus as depicted in the Gospels of Luke and Matthew. Lyrics courtesy of Hymnary.org.

‘The First Noel’

The first Noel the angel did say

was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay;

in fields where they lay keeping their sheep,

on a cold winter’s night that was so deep.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

born is the King of Israel.

They looked up and saw a star

shining in the east, beyond them far;

and to the earth it gave great light,

and so it continued both day and night.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

born is the King of Israel.

And by the light of that same star

three Wise Men came from country far;

to seek for a king was their intent,

and to follow the star wherever it went.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

born is the King of Israel.

This star drew nigh to the northwest,

o’er Bethlehem it took its rest;

and there it did both stop and stay,

right over the place where Jesus lay.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

born is the King of Israel.

Then entered in those Wise Men three,

full reverently upon the knee,

and offered there, in his presence,

their gold and myrrh and frankincense.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel,

born is the King of Israel.