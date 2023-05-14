Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

A kayaker rows down a flooded street on May 1 in downtown Davenport, Iowa.

 Associated Press

Heavy downpours and a thick snowpack in the Western mountains and Upper Midwest have put communities in several states at risk of flooding this spring – or already under water.

Flooding is the costliest type of natural disaster in the U.S., responsible for about 90% of the damage from natural disasters each year. It happens almost every day somewhere in the country.

