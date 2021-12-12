The American Girl Doll Club met Sunday at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion to learn about Japanese history and more partly through the historic Japanese doll “Miss Hyogo.”
Sara Parks, programming and events coordinator with the St. Joe Museums, said the Doll Club Tea Party is an annual event, with this being its third anniversary.
“We take the girl doll club and they usually come to historic Wyeth-Tootle Mansion in December and have a tea party usually focused on a certain doll,” she said. “This year, we’re doing our Japanese doll, Miss Hyogo, and learning a bit more about Japanese culture.”
Parks explained that Miss Hyogo, which can be found on the second floor of the mansion, has been a part of the museum's collection since the 1920s. The doll was a part of a friendship doll program which occurred after World War I to help better relations between the United States and Japan.
For the program, the United States set over 1,200 dolls to Japan. In return, Japan sent 58 dolls, which are the size of six year old children, to the United States; that is how Miss Hyogo came to be a part of the mansion’s collection. The doll came with several other materials including a trunk, passports and more.
Parks said that dolls are very important in Japanese culture as they bring fortune and good luck.
Parks noted that Miss Hyogo was sent back to Japan for restorations and was returned somewhere between the 1950s to the 1960s. During this time, smaller Japanese friendship dolls were also set to the United States and two can also be found at the mansion.
“(Miss Hyogo) has been upstairs and been on display since then,” she said. “So, she’s a really interval part of the museum’s collection.”
Tea party participants got to design their own dolls using Barbie dolls, eat Japanese food and make their own tea cups. They also learned about tea, passports, traveling to over countries, origami and paper swans. They got to see Miss Hyogo and other toys set over along with her.
Parks explained the Doll Club is held every other month at the mansion starting in February, with the Doll Club Tea Party being held in December. Age range for doll club is kindergarten age to around 12. Participants can sign up through a posted Facebook event at facebook.com/stjosephmuseums or the museum's website at stjosephmuseum.org. Cost is about $8 per child.
For Doll Club, Parks said she will present about six historic dolls per year, with the mansion’s doll collection going from the 1700s up to the 1980s.
“You don’t have to have an American Girl doll to come,” she said. “I usually just use (the dolls) to teach that historic periods to the girls, and show them like what girls would’ve been doing in that period.”
