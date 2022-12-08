Courier Giving Pizza And Coffee To Customer Indoor, Cropped, Panorama

A food courier delivers pizza and coffee to a customer at her house.

 Getty Images

Americans order food delivered to their door on average once every 6.7 days, spending between $35 and 40 per order. That's a lot of money, sending savvy searchers to seek coupons to offset the elevated prices for in-home dining.

A new study highlights that Americans want the convenience of having food delivered but often search for coupons to offset the costs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.