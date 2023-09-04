Portrait of young woman holding cute norwegian cat with green eyes. Female hugging her cute long hair kitty. Background, copy space, close up.

This photo shows a woman holding her cat.

 Getty Images

Dogs may be the number one pet in America, but the dominant position man’s best friend holds is threatened — there are 58 million cats in the country, and numbers are increasing. There are already many US states where cats reign supreme.

Whether it’s because of a state’s climate or urban density, there are several reasons that some parts of the country have more felines than others, and cat ownership statistics in the U.S. reveal interesting information about the popularity of these pets.

