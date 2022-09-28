Alzheimer's Drug-Study Results

The Biogen Inc. headquarters is shown in 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

 Associated Press

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.

The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment.

