It's like that song from Katy Perry: We're hot then we're cold, and our temperatures are up and they're down.
We started October with very mild conditions, including four days of 80-degree or higher temperatures.
Then earlier this week, there was a blast of arctic air that was right out of a mid-winter's dream. Our high temperatures struggled to stay in the 40s Monday and Tuesday, not to mention the record-breaker, or should I say, smasher.
Tuesday morning's low of 15 degrees was obviously an agricultural killer, but it also destroyed the old record low temperature for that date of 27 degrees. When we break records, it's almost always by a degree or two, but 12 degrees is not one you see much.
Speaking of records, this marked the second record this year for the lowest temperature for a given date. We hit 36 on May 22, breaking the old record of 39.
The back-and-forth of temperatures are par for the season. If we weren't seeing a fluctuating fall forecast, then that would be out of the ordinary.
And while our 20- or 30-degree swings shock the system, it's what fall is. Plus, it can always be worse.
The most drastic temperature change ever recorded happened in Lona, a small town in Montana. In a 24-hour period in January 1972, the temperature went from a frigid -54 degrees in the morning before JUMPING to 49 degrees by the next dawn. That's a swing of 103 degrees in one day. Now that's a shock! The culprit there was a strong wind called a Chinook that was sloped in a way in which it was surging warm, dry air in from the Rockies.
