"Beef" Portrait Session

Ali Wong, left, and Steven Yeun, the co-stars of the Netflix series 'Beef,' pose together for a portrait in March at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California. 

 Associated Press

In these days of rage — from hate-tweeting threads to public confrontations — one thing is pretty clear: "Beef" is on the menu.

Served up by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new television show created by Lee Sung Jin drops Thursday on Netflix. The 10-episode "Beef" follows an epic feud between two strangers, played by Yeun ("The Walking Dead," "Minari") and Wong ("Always Be My Maybe"), that stems from a wild case of road rage.

