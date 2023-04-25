Spain Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, poses with the trophy after winning the final Godo tennis tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece on Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. 

 Associated Press

MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz gets another chance to defend a title at home in Spain, and move closer to regaining the No. 1 ranking.

After winning in Barcelona for a second year in a row last week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz stayed in Spain to try to repeat as Madrid Open champion and practically guarantee a return to the top of the rankings.

