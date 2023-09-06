Breast cancer awareness.

A group of woman with pink ribbons pose for a photo.

 Getty Images

Artificial intelligence could soon be used to help detect breast cancer after a new study found it performed on par with human doctors at interpreting screenings.

The new research, which involved the NHS’s Breast Cancer Screening Program (NHSBSP), found the AI algorithm even performed marginally better than medical professionals in diagnosing breast cancer in 120 mammogram exams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.