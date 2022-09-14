Offshore Oil Lease Sales

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, an oil industry facility in the Gulf of Mexico is seen.

 U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

NEW ORLEANS — The Biden administration accepted nearly $190 million Wednesday in bids from an offshore oil and gas lease sale that was held nearly a year ago but rejected by a federal judge.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s action was required by the climate bill that was signed Aug. 16 — a disappointment to environmentalists who worry about the climate impacts of offshore drilling, but praised by industry as a return to longstanding practice after an 18-month delay imposed by the Biden administration.

