KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another rash of killings in Kansas City, Missouri, has the mayor considering the use of federal funds to try and address the problem.
The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that five people were killed in less than 24 hours in the Kansas City area — four in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Kansas City, Kansas.
Missouri’s largest city as recorded 41 homicides so far in 2022, one fewer than last year — the second deadliest year on record following a record number of killings in 2020.
Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Star in a phone interview that he hopes to help stop violence suing some of the $195 million distributed to Kansas City from the American Rescue Plan Act. City leaders will determine how the money is spent.
