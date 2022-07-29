Abortion West Virginia

Abortion rights protesters chant outside of the West Virginia Senate chambers prior to a vote on an abortion bill Friday in Charleston, West Virginia.

 Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill banning abortions except in case of rape or incest is up for a final vote Friday in West Virginia’s Senate, which could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last month removing its protected status as a constitutional right.

Several Republican-led states had “trigger” abortion bans in place in advance of the court ruling, but West Virginia lawmakers are taking action because of legal uncertainty over whether a ban from the 1800s that was upended by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision could be enforced now.

