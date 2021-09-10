UN raises alarm on Taliban crackdown on dissent, journalists
KABUL, Afghanistan | The United Nations on Friday sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events.
In one case, two Afghan video journalists were beaten with iron rods.
Tagi Daryabi said he and a colleague were covering a protest earlier this week by women demanding their rights from Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers. Taliban fighters stopped the two journalists, bound their hands and dragged them away to a police station in Kabul's District Three.
The 22-year-old photographer told The Associated Press that the first thing he heard in the station were screams from a nearby room. Several fighters then began beating him and his colleague, 28-year-old Neamatullah Naqdi.
At one point, Daryabi said he was beaten non-stop for 10 minutes. "I couldn't think. I didn't know if I would be killed or if I would live," he said, his face and body still bearing the scars.
"We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force toward, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests," the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement Friday.
It said reports point to an increasing use of force by the Taliban "against those involved in or reporting on the demonstrations."
Maine could receive 100 Afghan refugees, official says
LEWISTON, Maine | Maine could receive as many as 100 displaced Afghan refugees between now and March, according to Catholic Charities Maine.
It's unclear where they'll land but there are small Afghan communities in Portland and Augusta after the resettlement of 105 refugees since 2013, said Hannah DeAngelis, program director for Catholic Charities Maine Refugee Immigration Services.
Catholic Charities Maine, which briefed dozens of municipalities and social services groups on Thursday, said the newcomers will be arriving through the U.S. Department of State without official refugee status and will need to apply for asylum, the Sun Journal reported.
Afghan refugees who resettle here will receive core services through Catholic Charities Maine for 90 days with help locating an apartment, finding furniture and enrolling in school, DeAngelis said.
UN report: Afghanistan teeters on brink of universal poverty
UNITED NATIONS | Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of "universal poverty" that could become a reality in the middle of next year unless urgent efforts are made to bolster local communities and their economies, the United Nations development agency said in a report launched Thursday.
It said the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has put 20 years of steady economic gains at risk.
The U.N. Development Program outlined four scenarios for Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover that project the country's GDP will decline between 3.6% and 13.2% in the next fiscal year starting in June 2022, depending on the intensity of the crisis and how much the world engages with the Taliban.
That is in sharp contrast to the expected 4% growth in GDP before the Taliban assumed power for a second time on Aug. 15.
"Afghanistan pretty much faces universal poverty by the middle of next year," Kanni Wignaraja, UNDP's Asia-Pacific director, told a news conference launching its 28-page assessment. "That's where we're heading — it's 97-98% (poverty rate) no matter how you work these projections."
Currently, Afghanistan's poverty rate is 72%..
UNDP pointed to many development gains over the last 20 years that are now at risk of being reversed: Per capita income more than doubled; life expectancy at birth was extended by about nine years; and the number of years of schooling rose from six to 10 with hundreds of thousands of girls getting an education denied under the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001.
Wignaraja said Afghanistan now faces "a humanitarian and development disaster" resulting from political instability, frozen foreign reserves, a collapsed public finance system, "a crush on local banking because of this," as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNDP said Afghanistan's foreign reserves now cover just one week of imports, which the country is heavily reliant on for oil, food and machinery.
