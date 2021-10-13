NEW YORK — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.
An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday.
The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” she’s feeling better.
“I’m ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote.
With giant hits like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello,” both of her previous two albums rank among the 50 biggest-selling in music history.
The disc “21” (she names her projects for her age while writing most of the music) was released in 2011 and has sold an estimated 31 million copies worldwide. The album “25” came out in 2015, and sold 22 million copies.
With streaming services like Spotify now dominant, there’s no way Adele or anyone will reach those sales figures again. Yet she’s in a stratosphere of popularity that only someone like Taylor Swift can approach in the music business.
She’s also been away for six years from a medium where tastes change from month to month.
