Shrimp Quesadilla

Is shrimp on the menu tonight? Maybe it should be. Coming in at just around seven calories per medium-size shrimp, this crustacean is low in calories and high in lean protein and is one of only a few dishes that provides the beneficial antioxidants selenium and astaxanthin, according to The American Shrimp Company. The majority of North American shrimp is harvested from the Gulf of Mexico, ensuring fresh catches for the U.S. and Canada. Around 244 million pounds of shrimp are produced each year.

An abundance of shrimp means the opportunities for delicious meals are endless. For something with a lot of flavor and crowd appeal, try this recipe for a "Shrimp Quesadilla" courtesy of Eastern Fish Company. Plump shrimp are nestled between tortillas and seasoned with familiar Latin flavors, ideal for a fast meal any time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.