Turkey Sloppy Joes

Sweet yet savory ground meat served on a bun is a comfort food classic that has been a staple for restaurants and home cooks for decades.

Sloppy Joes are beloved sandwiches that feature meat paired with a lip-smacking, tomato-based sauce. Some attribute the original Sloppy Joe to a cafe in Sioux City, Iowa, where in 1930 a cook named Joe added tomato sauce to his "loose meat" sandwich. Others say the sandwich evolved from sandwiches that were introduced by Floyd Angell, the founder of the Maid Right Restaurants, in 1926. Others attribute the recipe to a bar and cafe in Havana, Cuba, called "Sloppy Joe's."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.