U.S. starting pitcher Adam Wainwright aims a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba on March 19 in Miami.

Adam Wainwright was in line for his seventh opening day start. Instead, the veteran St. Louis Cardinals right-hander will begin what's slated to be his final season on the injured list with a groin injury.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Thursday before St. Louis' spring training game against the New York Yankees that Wainwright could miss several weeks.

