Missouri Legislature Racism

Missouri state Rep. Kevin Windham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Feb. 9 in the House Lounge of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials on Wednesday decried the Republican-led House for shutting down a Black lawmaker’s speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as St. Louis prosecutor.

“You may have silenced our representatives for a minute,” the Rev. Darryl Gray told dozens of fellow racial justice activists during a rally outside the Capitol. “But what you ended up doing (is) you forced our voice to get louder. You forced us to show up.”

