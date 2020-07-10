Tropical Storm Fay weakens after New Jersey landfall

NEW YORK | Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets, before weakening as it moved over New Jersey.

The fast-moving storm system was expected to continue weakening overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory. The storm was moving north at 17 mph and producing top sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, a further reduction from earlier forecasts' estimates. Flash flooding in certain areas is possible, as is minor coastal flooding in the tropical storm warning area stretching north from New York's Long Island to Rhode Island.

The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles north-northeast of Atlantic City, according to national forecasters, and the center of the storm was around 15 miles northwest of New York City as of the latest advisory.

Several beaches in Delaware had been temporarily closed because of the storm. And police in Ocean City asked drivers to avoid southern parts of the tourist town because flooding had already made some roads impassable. Some streets in the New Jersey shore towns of Sea Isle City and Wildwood were flooded, according to social media posts. Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 37 mph (60 kph) and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport reported a wind gust of 45 mph (72 kph), said forecasters.

Heavy rain was falling in New York City on Friday afternoon as the center of the storm moved northward.

"We expect some pretty heavy winds, and we need people to be ready for that, and some flash flooding in certain parts of the city," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday morning.

The summer storm's impact on the city was expected to be "pretty limited," but de Blasio said it would be a bad night for outdoor dining — the only sit-down service allowed at city restaurants because of the pandemic.

"If you were going to go out tonight, instead order in and keep helping our restaurant community," he said.

The shoreline town of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, was preparing to open the local high school as a 2,000-person shelter. In a nod to the coronavirus outbreak, Police Chief Michael Spera they will be handing out masks and will not be sending residents to the gym or other common areas.

"They will actually be escorted into individual classrooms," he said. "If you take a school and make pretend that it's a hotel, we'll be using individual classrooms like individual hotel rooms."

He said families will be allowed to stay together in one room. People who indicate they have symptoms that might be associated with the virus will be segregated to a separate area of the school.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

"We're fully prepared. FEMA's ready in case it's bad. Shouldn't be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida.

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence

By JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct.

The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The action, which Trump had foreshadowed in recent days, underscores the president's lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and is part of a continuing effort by the president and his administration to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset. Democrats, already alarmed by the Justice Department's earlier dismissal of the case against Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, denounced the president as further undermining the rule of law.

Stone, 67, had been set to report to prison on Tuesday after a federal appeals court rejected his bid to postpone his surrender date. But he told The Associated Press that Trump called him Friday evening to tell him he was off the hook.

"The president told me that he had decided, in an act of clemency, to issue a full commutation of my sentence, and he urged me to vigorously pursue my appeal and my vindication," Stone said by phone from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was celebrating with friends. He said he had to change rooms because there were "too many people opening bottles of Champagne here."

Although a commutation does not nullify Stone's felony convictions in the same way a pardon would, it protects him from serving prison time as a result.

The move marks another extraordinary intervention by Trump in the nation's justice system and underscores anew his willingness to flout the norms and standards that have governed presidential conduct for decades. As Trump stares down a coronavirus pandemic that has worsened his chances for reelection, he has been more willing than ever to test the limits of his power.

Democrats denounced Trump's action. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff called it "offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice. Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez asked, "Is there any power Trump won't abuse?"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in a statement, called Stone a "victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media," and declared, "Roger Stone is now a free man!"

Stone had been open about his desire for a pardon or commutation, appealing for the president's help with a monthslong television and social media campaign and seeking to postpone his surrender date by months after getting a brief extension from the judge, in part by citing the coronavirus.

Trump, who had made clear in recent days that he was inching closer to acting, had repeatedly publicly inserted himself into Stone's case, including just before Stone's sentencing.

That earned a public rebuke from his own attorney general, William Barr, who said the president's comments were "making it impossible" for him to do his job. Barr was so incensed that he told people he was considering resigning over the matter.

"With this commutation, Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else," Schiff said. "Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and all those who enable them pose the gravest of threats to the rule of law."

Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought during Mueller's investigation.

A longtime Trump friend and informal adviser, Stone boasted during the campaign that he was in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange through a trusted intermediary and hinted at inside knowledge of WikiLeaks' plans to release more than 19,000 emails hacked from the servers of the Democratic National Committee.

But Stone denied any wrongdoing and consistently criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not take the stand during his trial, did not speak at his sentencing. His lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defense.

Prosecutors had originally recommended Stone serve seven to nine years in prison. But in a highly unusual move, Barr reversed that decision after a Trump tweet and recommended a more lenient punishment, prompting a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department, with the entire prosecution team resigning from the case.

Department officials have vehemently denied Barr was responding to Trump's criticism and have insisted there was no contact with the White House over the decision. Barr has also pointed out that the judge, in imposing a 40-month sentence, had agreed with him that the original sentencing recommendation was excessive.

Barr has said the prosecution was justified, and the Justice Department did not support Stone's more recent effort to put off his surrender date. Though the Justice Department raised concerns about the handling of Flynn's case, including what it said were irregularities about his FBI interview, prosecutors did not point to any similar issues or problems with the Stone prosecution.

Even so, the commutation will almost certainly contribute to a portrait of a president determined to erase the impact of the Russia investigation and to intervene on behalf of allies.

The commutation was the latest example of Trump using his unlimited clemency power to pardon powerful men he believes have been mistreated by the justice system.

Trump went on a clemency spree in February, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat, and pardoning former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken and several others.

Trump has also offered clemency to other political allies, including Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was awaiting sentencing at the time, conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who had been convicted on campaign finance violations, and Conrad Black, a newspaper publisher convicted of fraud who had written a flattering book about the president.

Trump, however, has spent much more time trumpeting his decision to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life in prison for nonviolent drug offenses and who came to Trump's attention after reality star Kim Kardashian West took up her cause. Her story was featured in a Trump campaign Super Bowl ad.

Stone told the AP he expressed his gratitude to Trump in the phone call.

COVID hits dozens of Latin leaders, including presidents

HAVANA | The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region's public health and economic crises.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, announced his illness Tuesday and is using it to publicly extol hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug that he's been promoting as a treatment for COVID-19, and now takes himself.

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Añez, 53, made her own diagnosis public Thursday, throwing her already troubled political propects into further doubt.

And in Venezuela, 57-year-old socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said Thursday on Twitter that he, too, had tested positive, at least temporarily sidelining a larger-than-life figure considered the second-most-powerful person in the country.

Another powerful figure, Venezuela's Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami, announced Friday he has the bug.

An Associated Press review of official statements from public officials across Latin America found at least 42 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in leaders ranging from presidents to mayors of major cities, along with dozens, likely hundreds, of officials from smaller cities and towns. In most cases, high-ranking officials recovered and are back at work. But several are still struggling with the disease.

Many leaders have used their diagnoses to call on the public to heighten precautions like social distancing and mask wearing. But like Bolsonaro, some have drawn attention to unproven treatments with potentially harmful side effects.

El Salvador's Interior Minister, Mario Durán, was diagnosed on July 5, becoming the second Cabinet member there to fall ill.

"I am asking you, now more than ever, to stay home and take all preventine measures,'' he said after his diagnosis. "Protect your families.''

Durán was receiving treatment at home on Friday.

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández announced June 16 that he and his wife had tested positive, along with two other people who worked closely with the couple.

The following day the 51-year-old Hernández was hospitalized after doctors determined he had pneumonia. The president's illness came as the pandemic spread from an early epicenter in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to the capital of Tegucigalpa, where cases surged.

Hernández said he had started what he called the "MAIZ treatment," an experimental and unproven combination of microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc that his government is promoting as an affordable way of attacking the disease. He was released from the hospital July 2.

The revelation that Cabello – whose commanding voice resonates from Venezuelan airwaves every Wednesday on his weekly television show – has COVID-19 will likely have a sobering impact on the many people who thought their isolated country was relatively shielded from the virus, said Luis Vicente León, a Venezuelan political analyst.

Venezuela – already largely cut off to the outside world before COVID-19 – has had far fewer registered cases than many other countries in Latin America, though in recent weeks the number of new confirmed infections has been steadily increasing.

Cabello said he was in isolation while getting treatment. A day earlier, he'd canceled his regular TV appearance, telling followers he was battling "strong allergies."

No information has been released on whether Cabello is hospitalized or what type of medical care he is receiving. Venezuela is considered one of the least prepared countries in the world to confront the pandemic. Hospitals are routinely short on basic supplies like water, electricity and medicine.

US appeals to proceed with 1st federal execution in 17 years

WASHINGTON | Determined to proceed with the first federal execution in nearly two decades, the Justice Department plans to appeal a judge's ruling that would halt authorities from carrying it out on Monday.

The family of the victims in the case had requested that it be called off because their fear of the coronavirus would keep them from attending. Not that they wanted to see the killer die; they have long asked that he be given a life sentence instead, and their pandemic objection could postpone the execution indefinitely.

Daniel Lee, 47, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

But Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled Friday that the execution would be put on hold because the family's concern about the pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and is ravaging prisons nationwide.