Auditor Missouri

Republican Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters after being sworn in as Missouri's new state auditor on Jan. 9 during a ceremony in the Jefferson City Capitol building. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri ACLU on Thursday sued statewide officials for stonewalling a constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights as the attorney general pushes for a price tag on the proposal that is 1 million times higher than what the state auditor has estimated.

At issue is a power struggle between two Republican statewide officials — Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick — that has delayed supporters from collecting required voter signatures on the ballot measure.

