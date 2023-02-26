KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and two state library associations are suing over a new state law that bans sexually explicit material from schools, saying it violates the rights of librarians and students.

The lawsuit filed Thursday contends that the Republican-backed law, which took effect in August, has caused Missouri school districts to remove hundreds of books from their shelves.

