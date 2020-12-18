Atchison County Community High School girls basketball overcame a rather sloppy fourth quarter offensively to defeat a tough Horton squad 35-34 with a buzzer beating three from sophomore Natalie Nitz.

The exhilarating win gave the Tigers (3-0) three wins in three nights to start the season after being in quarantine for ten days before their first game.

"Playing three games in three nights just doesn't happen except during Covid," ACCHS coach Austin Eckert said. "The way we responded to adversity was just amazing and to get three close games and three hard fought wins."

Nitz said not being able to be in the gym to begin the season was a challenge but her team was able to fight throughout.

"Being out of the gym for ten days was tough but with us being as dedicated as we are helped a lot," Nitz said.

Eckert gave immense praise for the role the sophomore plays on the team that doesn't show up in the stat sheet.

"She's the best defender, the heart and soul and by far she's the leader of the team," Eckert said. "She struggled shooting tonight so I'm to happy to see one go in for her."

Sophomore Aleah Wallisch bounced back after having a lackluster first two games to lead the team with 15 points.

Eckert said Wallisch was a force inside all night.

"Aleah demanded the ball tonight," Eckert said. "She had a little disappointing performance the night before and didn't score as much as she wanted to. I thought she dominated the game."

Despite the win, the Tigers did have struggles on offense down the stretch that probably should've cost them the game.

"That zone is tough and we didn't do a very good job of moving the ball at times," Eckert said. "We were a little lost at times."

Eckert said this young team will still have some learning experiences throughout the season even with their talent.

"It's hard to remember these girls are still just sophomores and there's still so much learning they have to do," Eckert said.

The Tigers will be at Holton Monday for their last game before Christmas break.