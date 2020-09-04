KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Friday night.

Abreu matched Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

Codi Heuer (2-0) relieved starter Dane Dunning in the fifth and go the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Colome earned his eighth save in nine tries.

The White Sox (24-15) took a half-game lead on the Indians and Twins in the AL Central. The Indians lost to the Brewers and the Twins swept a doubleheader from the Tigers.

Brady Singer (1-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The White Sox got a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Encarnacion.

The first pitch of the bottom of the first saw the end of a couple of streaks. Whit Merrifield singled off Dunning, snapping an 0-for-17 streak for Merrifield. It also snapped a streak for Dunning, who threw five hitless innings in his last start, also against the Royals.

Adalberto Mondesi scored Alex Gordon with a two-out single in the second to draw the Royals within a run. It snapped an 0-for-22 streak for Mondesi. Mondesi finished with three hits.