Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, misses the tag on Kansas City Royals’ Maikel Franco who scores during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Friday night.

Abreu matched Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

Codi Heuer (2-0) relieved starter Dane Dunning in the fifth and go the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Colome earned his eighth save in nine tries.

The White Sox (24-15) took a half-game lead on the Indians and Twins in the AL Central. The Indians lost to the Brewers and the Twins swept a doubleheader from the Tigers.

Brady Singer (1-4) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The White Sox got a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Encarnacion.

The first pitch of the bottom of the first saw the end of a couple of streaks. Whit Merrifield singled off Dunning, snapping an 0-for-17 streak for Merrifield. It also snapped a streak for Dunning, who threw five hitless innings in his last start, also against the Royals.

Adalberto Mondesi scored Alex Gordon with a two-out single in the second to draw the Royals within a run. It snapped an 0-for-22 streak for Mondesi. Mondesi finished with three hits.