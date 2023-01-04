Nebraska Legislature

The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Associated Press

The Nebraska Legislature began its new session Wednesday with several new members, a new incoming governor and nearly $1 billion in cash. But it faces some of the same perpetual issues over the next five months, including a likely fight over proposed abortion restrictions and what to do with that surplus money.

The session opens with a record 18 women state senators among the Legislature’s 49 members. Nebraska has the country’s only one-chamber legislature and is officially nonpartisan, although lawmakers tend to identify as either Republican, Democrat or independent.

