Election 2022 Michigan Abortion

Supporters react as preliminary results come in for Michigan Proposal 3 on Tuesday in Detroit, Michigan. The ballot initiative would put a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion and affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call.

The Tuesday ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The decision in June has led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

