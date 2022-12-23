Consumer Spending

Shoppers are silhouetted against the sky as they arrives for a sale at a Best Buy store in November in Overland Park, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

An inflation measure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

WASHINGTON | A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revise 6.1% increase in October.

