Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON | Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans.
Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has been a vibrant yet often unpredictable force in the Senate, tending toward the state's independent streak and frustrating Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.
Rather than assailing the Democratic Party in her statement Friday, she said she was "declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington."
While unusual for a sitting senator to switch party affiliation, Sinema's decision may well have more impact on her own political livelihood than the operations of the Senate. She plans to continue her committee positions through the Democrats. Her move comes just days after Democrats had expanded their majority to 51-49 for the new year, following the party's runoff election win in Georgia.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sinema had informed him of her decision and asked to keep her committee assignments — effectively keeping her in the Democratic fold.
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets five years in prison
WASHINGTON | A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars.
Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.
Two other men were separately each sentenced Friday to four years in prison Friday for their actions connected to the riot.
Sandlin, who authorities say adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and two other men traveled from Tennessee to the Washington area in a rental car packed with two pistols, two magazines of ammunition, cans of bear mace, gas masks, body armor, several knives and other gear, according to prosecutors.
On Jan. 6, prosecutors say Sandlin led the mob's charge against officers at two points at the Capitol, shoved officers and tried to rip the helmet off of one of them.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder
FLINT, Mich. | A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid.
Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. He was the first person in state history to be charged for alleged crimes related to service as governor.
In response, prosecutors in the Democratic-led attorney general’s office said it will add the result to other appeals.
