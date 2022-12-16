President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins, at the Major Joseph R. 'Beau' Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center on Friday in New Castle, Delaware.
Debris lay in front of a hotel in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. German police say a huge fish tank in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
People gather on the top of the AquaDom aquarium at the Sea Life tourist attraction in 2015 in Berlin.
Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law
NEW CASTLE, Del. | President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility.
"It's one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service," he said.
The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.
U.S. poised to ban shark fin trade
MIAMI | The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia.
The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught for their fins and their carcasses then dumped back into the ocean, has been banned in U.S. waters for decades. But the U.S. remains a major hub for the brisk trade, where as many as 73 million fins are sliced off of sharks around the world each year.
The House and Senate passed identical versions of the proposed ban as part of a broader defense spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. Once he does, it will be illegal for Americans to buy, sell, transport or even possess foreign-caught fins — something ocean conservation activists have long sought.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN | German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst and caused a wave of devastation in and around the popular tourist attraction.
Berlin's fire service said two people were slightly injured when 264,000 gallons, debris and hundreds of tropical fish poured out of the tank shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday.
There was speculation freezing temperatures had caused a crack. The website of the AquaDom described it as the biggest cylindrical tank in the world at 82 feet tall. Berlin officials say most of the 1,500 fish it held couldn't be saved.
