People in the State Senate gallery listen to debate about taking a step toward firing Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin.
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks on Wednesday in Avondale, Pennsylvania.
Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building on May 20 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Former Memphis Police officer Tadarrius Bean, left, along with his attorney John Keith Perry leave the Odell Horton Federal Courthouse on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Escaped murderer Cavalcante said he planned to carjack someone and flee US
A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he’d been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico. Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark says 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante told investigators he could sense law enforcement closing in and planned to get a car within 24 hours.
Clark says Cavalcante revealed other details about his life on the run since his brazen escape from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31, including that he survived on creek water and watermelon. Cavalcante was taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture.
NASA releases UFO report and says more science and less stigma needed
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.
The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data.
But officials say NASA’s involvement should help reduce the stigma. The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.
Republican-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire state’s nonpartisan top elections official
MADISON, Wis. | The Wisconsin Senate has voted to fire the state’s top elections official as misinformation about the 2020 election influences elections administration in the battleground state. Democrats say the vote on Thursday to oust nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe was held improperly, and will go to court.
Wolfe has been the subject of conspiracy theories and threats from election skeptics. GOP leaders cited concerns from those skeptics in justifying the vote along party lines. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 21,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020, an outcome that withstood recounts and audits. With Wolfe’s leadership in limbo, Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 local clerks now face uncertainty ahead of the 2024 presidential race.
Four former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Nichols beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. | Four former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal civil rights charges in the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop nine months ago.
Magistrate Judge Charmiane G. Claxton accepted the not guilty pleas from lawyers for the four officers, who were fired for violations of police policy after Nichols died three days after the beating.
