APTOPIX Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania

Escaped murderer Cavalcante said he planned to carjack someone and flee US

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he’d been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico. Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark says 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante told investigators he could sense law enforcement closing in and planned to get a car within 24 hours.

