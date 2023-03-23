AP Poll Biden Economy

Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON | Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago to 38%. That's nearly the lowest point of his presidency, and comes as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and stubbornly high inflation.

