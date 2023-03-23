Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7 at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7 at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON | Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago to 38%. That's nearly the lowest point of his presidency, and comes as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and stubbornly high inflation.
The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows there have been modest fluctuations in support for Biden over the past several months. In February, 45% said they approved of him. His ratings hit their lowest point of his presidency last July, at 36%, as the full weight of rising gasoline, food and other costs began to hit U.S. households.
DeSantis walks back 'territorial dispute' remark on Ukraine
COLUMBIA, S.C. | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is walking back his characterization of Russia's war on Ukraine as a "territorial dispute."
The reversal follows criticism from a number of fellow Republicans who expressed concern about the potential 2024 presidential candidate's dismissive description of the conflict.
In excerpts of an interview with Piers Morgan set to air Thursday, DeSantis said his earlier written statement had been "mischaracterized" and that he didn't think Russia had a right to take Ukrainian territory. In the latest interview, he also sought to toughen his position toward Russia, calling President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal."
