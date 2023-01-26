In this courtroom sketch in federal court on Thursday in New York, Sayfullo Saipov, left, listens to the verdict in his trial. Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight in a New York bike path attack was convicted of federal crimes.
Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack Thursday in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine.
Halina Panasian, 69, reacts inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack Thursday in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine.
A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop in 2014 in South Euclid, Ohio.
In this courtroom sketch in federal court on Thursday in New York, Sayfullo Saipov, left, listens to the verdict in his trial. Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight in a New York bike path attack was convicted of federal crimes.
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities say Russia has fired more missiles and self-exploding drones at nearly a dozen Ukrainian provinces, causing the first war-related death in Kyiv this year and killing at least 11 people overall.
The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. The spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll.
The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city's first attack-related death of the year. Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province. The attacks adhered to Russia's recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
NEW YORK | An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path has been convicted of federal charges and could face the death penalty. Jurors found Sayfullo Saipov guilty on Thursday.
Prosecutors say the Halloween attack was inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State group.
The jury announced its verdict in a Manhattan courtroom just a few blocks from where Saipov's attack ended. The jury will return to court no earlier than Feb. 6 to hear more evidence to help decide whether Saipov should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.
Grand jury probes faulty Goodyear recreational vehicle tires
DETROIT | A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people.
The grand jury has subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker. A letter accompanying the subpoena says it was issued in an official criminal investigation being conducted by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.
It also says the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch in Washington is involved, as well as the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. None of the federal agencies would comment. Goodyear issued a statement saying the tires aren't defective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.