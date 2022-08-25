Pentagon Civilian Casualties

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin talks during a news conference Aug. 10 in Riga, Latvia. 

 Associated Press

Pentagon plan aims to help avoid civilian deaths in strikes

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will set up a new center in the next year to help avoid civilian casualties in military operations around the world through better education and training and increased screening before strikes are launched.

