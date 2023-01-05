Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his armed forces to observe a 36-hour unilateral cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday. Kyiv indicates it won't follow suit. Putin does not appear to make his cease-fire order conditional on a Ukrainian acceptance.
It isn't clear whether hostilities would actually halt. Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed Russian peace moves as playing for time to regroup their forces.
At various points in the war that started Feb. 24, Putin has ordered limited and local truces to allow evacuations of civilians or other humanitarian purposes. Thursday's order was the first time Putin directed his troops to cease fire throughout Ukraine.
Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100
A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world's glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends.
Thursday's study in the journal Science looks at all of the world's 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought. But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms.
For many small glaciers, it's already too late. The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of century. That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.
U.K. govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts
LONDON | The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system.
The government invited union leaders for talks on 2023-24 pay rates and promised a "cooperative spirit" – while also saying it will introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make it harder for key workers to walk out.
Unions condemned the planned law. The GMB union, which represents some ambulance staff, said its members "should have the right to stand up for themselves and the health service we all depend on."
The government said it hopes to sit down with union leaders to discuss evidence on pay and working conditions that will be submitted to the review bodies that oversee salaries in parts of the public sector.
