A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovers over two law enforcement boats near the Venice Fishing Pier, Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, as emergency crews search a debris field in the Gulf of Mexico after a small airplane crash Wednesday night. Police say the bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida's Gulf Coast. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board gathering in January in Washington.
Associated Press
Shekib Rahmani
FILE - Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani, File)
Mike Lange
Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
President Joe Biden’s administration is laying the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency.
The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of government reviews, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions.
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades
LAS CRUCES, N.M. | The first $196 million in grants for a $1 billion federal program to repair and replace aging, sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the county were announced Wednesday.
Las Cruces, New Mexico and nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles of natural gas pipelines in 19 different states, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients.
The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
WASHINGTON | Defending his administration’s actions on clean water, President Joe Biden on Thursday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have overturned protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as overly intrusive.
Republicans — and some Democrats — targeted an Environmental Protection Agency rule protecting thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, labeling it an environmental overreach that harms businesses, developers and farmers.
In separate votes, the House and Senate used the Congressional Review Act to enact a measure blocking the clean water rule, which was adopted at the end of last year.
Police: Four dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast
Police say the bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city’s fishing pier, Venice police said in a news conference Thursday.
