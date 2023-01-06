Cynthia Salazar, and daughter, Rosalynn Salazar, 7, of Corona, stand along the route to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Isaiah Cordero as the hearse carrying his body passes by on Friday in Riverside, California.
Cynthia Salazar, and daughter, Rosalynn Salazar, 7, of Corona, stand along the route to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Isaiah Cordero as the hearse carrying his body passes by on Friday in Riverside, California.
Cynthia Salazar, and daughter, Rosalynn Salazar, 7, of Corona, stand along the route to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Isaiah Cordero as the hearse carrying his body passes by on Friday in Riverside, California.
This photo provided by Janice Wei shows the eruption inside the summit crater of the Kilauea volcano on Thursday on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE, Calif. | The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.
Cordero had pulled over a pickup truck and the driver, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, pulled a gun and shot the deputy as he approached the vehicle, authorities said. Law enforcement pursued McKay in a "massive manhunt" that included a chase along freeways in two counties before he was killed by deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.