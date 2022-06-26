Senior U.S. officials visit Sri Lanka to help resolve crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka | Senior U.S. officials arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday to find ways to help the island nation in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis and severe shortages of essential supplies, as the energy minister warned that new fuel shipments would be delayed.
The U.S. over the past two weeks has announced millions of dollars in assistance to Sri Lanka, which has been surviving on $4 billion in credit lines from neighboring India. It also has received pledges of $300 million to $600 million from the World Bank to buy medicine and other items.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week announced the economy had "collapsed" due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a mounting debt, worsened by the pandemic and other longer term troubles.
The U.S. delegation was led by Robert Kaproth, deputy assistant secretary of Treasury for Asia, and Kelly Keiderling, deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia.
Average U.S. gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. | The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents per gallon in the past two weeks to $5.05 for regular grade, it was reported Sunday.
It was the first drop in nine weeks and came with a drop in oil prices amid deepening global inflation fears, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said.
"As lower gasoline prices make their way through distribution to retail, consumers will likely see further declines in coming days," Lundberg said.
The average price at the pump as of Friday was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.39 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 3 cents to $5.89 a gallon.
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
JOHANNESBURG | South African police were investigating the deaths of at least 21 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday and authorities said most of the victims were minors as young as 13 years old
It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.
Local newspaper Daily Dispatch reported that bodies were strewn across tables and chairs without any visible signs of injuries.
"At this point we cannot confirm the cause of death," said health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana. "We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death."
4 killed when stands collapse during Colombian bullfight
BOGOTA, Colombia | Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.
The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called "corraleja" in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.
Videos taken during the bullfight show a three-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.
Regional health authorities said during a press conference late Sunday that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Orozco said the death and injury figures were still preliminary.
