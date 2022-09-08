Bannon pleads not guilty in 'We Build the Wall' scheme
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Thursday to duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border. The case, brought by New York prosecutors, is a state-level reboot of a federal case cut short last year by a presidential pardon.
Bannon, 68, was released after his arraignment on money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges related to the "We Build the Wall" campaign. He is the second person pardoned by Trump and later charged by the Manhattan district attorney's office for the same alleged conduct.
Manhattan prosecutors working in conjunction with the state attorney general's office say that although Bannon promised all donations would go to constructing the wall, he was involved in transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to third-party entities and used them to funnel payments to two other people involved in the scheme.
The top charge against Bannon carries a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.
Police: Official's DNA found at slain reporter's crime scene
LAS VEGAS | The DNA of a now-arrested public official was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter's fatal stabbing and the man was "very upset" about upcoming stories the reporter was pursuing, police said Thursday.
County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat, was arrested late Wednesday after a brief police standoff at his home and hospitalized for what Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo described as self-inflicted wounds hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.
Telles, 45, had been a focus of German's reporting about turmoil, including complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles' relationship with a subordinate staffer in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts. Telles went on to lose his bid for reelection in the June primary.
Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit.
The records — two pages from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official — show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse, the records show.
Nelson is a conservative lawmaker who was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 2013 and announced his retirement earlier this year. He was also a lawyer with the Salt Lake City firm Kirton McConkie, which represents the church. He earned his undergraduate and law degree from church-owned Brigham Young University.
According to the plaintiff's legal filing, Nelson advised Bishop John Herrod not to report the abuse and told him "that he could be sued if he reported, and the instruction by counsel not to report Paul to the authorities was the law in Arizona and had nothing to do with Church doctrine." But Arizona's child sex abuse reporting law grants blanket legal immunity to anyone reporting child sex abuse or neglect.
