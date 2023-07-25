St. Louis Prosecutor Greitens

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters after voting in Missouri’s primary election in August 2022 in Innsbrook, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

Eric Greitens, the disgraced former Missouri governor whose Senate campaign cratered last year under allegations of domestic abuse, has tip-toed back onto the political stage this week with a column for a pro-Trump news site declaring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential hopes dead.

In the column entitled “Accept It, Already: DeSantis is Done,” Greitens writes that DeSantis “refuses to accept reality” that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president next year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.