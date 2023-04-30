Kansas Budget Tax Cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. — No big tax cuts are coming for Kansas residents even though the state treasury is bulging with surplus cash and the Democratic governor and top Republican lawmakers both said over and over that families need relief from inflation.

Republican leaders went into the final days of the GOP-controlled Legislature's annual session hoping to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill cutting taxes nearly $1.4 billion over the next three years. Instead, a Republican senator helped kill the GOP bill after voting for it the day before — and promptly lost his committee chairmanship.

